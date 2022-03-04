NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE NEU traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,850. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.78. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

