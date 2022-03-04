Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.68% of Abri SPAC I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Abri SPAC I Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

