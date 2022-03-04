Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $888,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 26.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 314.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.