Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth about $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth about $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter worth about $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Thorne Healthtech stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

