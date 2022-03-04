Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 239,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $691.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

