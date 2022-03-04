Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,159 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

