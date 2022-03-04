Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 82,700 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.53 million, a P/E ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 2.50. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

