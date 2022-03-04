Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $942,905.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,488 shares of company stock worth $22,645,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $218.58 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.