Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

OGS opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

