TheStreet Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to C+

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

