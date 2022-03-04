West Oak Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 30.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

