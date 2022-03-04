Chrono.tech Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.68 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $146.01 or 0.00358379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $103.68 million and $348,257.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

