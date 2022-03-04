Metal (MTL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.46 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $96.88 million and $13.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00223348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034777 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

