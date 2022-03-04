Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 94,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BHG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 796,514 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,002,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 418,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 391,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 676.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 345,708 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.