Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$26.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:POU traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.33. 62,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,379. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold a total of 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868 over the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

