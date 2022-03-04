Old Port Advisors Buys 4,165 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

ECF stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.