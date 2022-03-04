Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 143,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,317. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

