KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,185 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Roblox by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $21,142,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. 122,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,520,691. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.66. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 over the last three months.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

