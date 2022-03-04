Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

NYSEARCA:SILJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.92. 13,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

