Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

SHYD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $25.66.

