Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PLOW opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $863.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

