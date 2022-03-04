MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target Increased to €12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.75 ($14.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

MRPRF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.