Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $27,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.06. 3,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,791. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average is $222.54. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.44 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

