MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,552,190 shares of company stock worth $199,773,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.