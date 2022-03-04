PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 2,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.