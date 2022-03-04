Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSII opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

