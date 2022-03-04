SVB Leerink Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $65.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $59.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

