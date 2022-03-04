LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

LivePerson stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

