Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $99.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after buying an additional 684,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.