Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $28.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11,969.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 112,035 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

