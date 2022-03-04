Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VRCA stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

