Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VRCA stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
