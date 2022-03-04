Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) PT at $42.80

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 485.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 157,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,002,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 438,853 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 196.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.