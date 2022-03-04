Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OFIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

