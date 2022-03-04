The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $17.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

PNTG stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

