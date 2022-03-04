Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

