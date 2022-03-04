OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,239 shares of company stock worth $3,152,270. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after buying an additional 1,559,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 279,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $50,371,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

