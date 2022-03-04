Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 2.73% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 272,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period.

Shares of GSST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

