Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

