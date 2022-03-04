L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 129.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $584,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,105. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.24 and a 1 year high of $261.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.51 and a 200 day moving average of $223.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

