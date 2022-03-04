Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VUZI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.92. 32,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,539. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vuzix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vuzix by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vuzix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VUZI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

