Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

NDSN stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.09. 1,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,498. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 52-week low of $189.74 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

