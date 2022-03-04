Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after buying an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.89. 9,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,485. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.