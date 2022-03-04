Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Expands By 115.6%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,973. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (Get Rating)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.