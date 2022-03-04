Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SEOAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 117,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.