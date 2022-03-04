Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Canoo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,362. Canoo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. State Street Corp raised its position in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,600 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth $12,311,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Canoo by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 683,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.