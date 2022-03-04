KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

