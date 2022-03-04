The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 149,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

