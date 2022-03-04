eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. eHealth has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

