Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.78 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.