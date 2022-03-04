Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.78 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

