Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Up 8.1%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 5,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

