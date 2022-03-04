Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Up 8.1%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 5,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
